You'll Soon Be Able to Take An ‘Air Taxi' From Chicago to O'Hare Airport

Sitting in Chicago traffic doesn't make getting to O'Hare International Airport to catch a plane any easier. But what if you could bypass the roads -- and take a flight to your flight?

In 2025, you can.

According to a Thursday announcement, Chicago-based United Airlines has partnered up with Archer Aviation to launch the "first air taxi route in Chicago," between O'Hare Airport and Vertiport Chicago, a helicopter facility located on the near west side.

"From there, passengers will be able to travel to and from ORD via Archer’s Midnight aircraft in approximately 10 minutes," the announcement says. "A similar trip by car can take upwards of an hour or more during rush hour traffic."

According to the announcement, the air taxis will be electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft produced by Archer as part of the company's urban air mobility network. Once the route from the city to the airport has been established, the announcement says, "the next step will be to build out “branch” routes to connect to surrounding communities."

“Once operational, we’re excited to offer our customers a more sustainable, convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation during their commutes to the airport," said Michael Leskinen, President of United Airlines Venture.

Initial trips are set to begin in 2025, the announcement says. Pricing or cost for such trips was not immediately available.