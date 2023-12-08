A new Portillo's restaurant is slated to open early next week in suburban Rosemont, with this location shaping up to be much different than most others.

The new Portillo's, located at 10290 West Higgins Road, is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Dec. 12 as the franchise's second-ever pickup-only location.

Following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the restaurant will open as the franchise's 48th location in Illinois and the 82nd overall.

The smaller footprint of the pickup-only Portillo's locations remove the cavernous indoor dining rooms the franchise has become known for, instead featuring an indoor pickup area and two drive-thru lanes.

The Rosemont restaurant joins the Portillo's location in Joliet at 1444 North Larkin Avenue as the chain's sole pickup-only locations.

Despite the smaller footprint of the new restaurant, guests can still expect to find a full menu of Portillo's staples such as Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake at the new Rosemont spot.

The restaurant officially opens for business at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday following the ribbon cutting ceremony.