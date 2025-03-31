A third child has died after house in northwest suburban Carpentersville Sunday morning became "fully engulfed in flames," bringing the death toll up from two, officials said.

The blaze broke out Sunday morning at a home in the 1700 block of Kingston Circle, according to authorities. Several fire departments responded, with photos and videos from the scene showing dozens of firefighters working to put out flames.

A total of six people were inside the home at the time of the fire, officials said. Three people inside the home had to be rescued.

According to authorities, two children of unknown age were pronounced dead at the scene. A third child, who was originally transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, was declared dead Monday, Carpentersville fire officials said.

"Yesterday, our village suffered an unimaginable tragedy," Village President John Skillman said in a message posted to Facebook. "A house fire claimed the lives of three young children, leaving a family and our entire community heartbroken. There are no words to fully capture the depth of this loss."

No further details about other injuries or the cause of the fire was immediately available.