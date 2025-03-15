Chicago Weather

Unhealthy air quality reported throughout Chicago area as smoke, dust from southwest impacts region

By NBC Chicago Staff

The National Weather Service is warning of unhealthy air quality for all groups throughout the Chicago area as wildfire smoke and blowing dust from Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri has approached the region.

Weather officials advise residents to limit prolonged time outdoors Saturday, with a frontal passage later on in the day anticipated to provide some relief heading into the evening and Sunday morning.

Air quality levels are expected to range between unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for everyone across the region for much of the daytime.

Individuals planning on spending time outdoors are advised to watch for symptoms such as shortness of breath, as well as to make activities both shorter and less intense.

The wildfire smoke and haze also played a role in lessening expected wind gusts Saturday morning, with a high wind warning downgraded to a wind advisory.

According to the NWS, smoke and haze prevented the highest winds from mixing lower in towards the ground, leading to 60 mile-per-hour winds never materializing.

