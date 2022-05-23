Under Center Podcast: Justin Fields Speaks on His Year With Matt Nagy, His WR Corps, and New Coach

By Tony Gill

A lot of changes have happened since the Bears drafted Justin Fields and we discuss his thoughts on his current situation. Ken Davis, Josh Schrock, and Alex Shapiro discuss a Bleacher Report interview Justin Fields did talking about his season under Matt Nagy, the public dismissal of the Bears WRs, and his thoughts on his coaches. Later, the guys discuss the national discussion around the Bears, and Robert Quinn trade possibilities.

(5:54) - Justin Fields believes his WRs are good enough

(9:40) - Will Matt Eberflus connect with Justin Fields

(14:00) - Will the Bears be one of the worse teams in the NFL?

(22:45) - Robert Quinn trade possibilities

(26:52) - Matt Eberflus will not be tolerating any fighting by the Bears

