Under Center Podcast: Can Darnell Mooney Be a No. 1 Wide Receiver?

Under Center Podcast: Can Darnell Mooney be a No. 1 WR?

The Bears all off-season have been called out for not having enough weapons around Justin Fields. But what if the Bears already see Darnell Mooney as that guy? Ken Davis, Alex Shapiro, and Josh Schrock discuss Mooney and if he can be THE GUY for Justin Fields this year. The guys also discuss their top Bears player that needs to show improvement.

(5:10) - Is there too much pressure on Darnell Mooney?

(9:00) - What does a successful season look like for Darnell Mooney?

(16:00) - Which Bears player needs to show improvement before the season starts?

(26:00) - Who are the undrafted free agents that should make the team.

