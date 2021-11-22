Under Center Podcast: Bears Vs Ravens Postgame Recap

Under Center Podcast: Bears blew this game to a backup QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears. Oh, the Bears why do you hurt us so? In one of the weirdest and gut-wrenching fashions, the Bears lose to the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens 16-13 in Soldier Field. Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro break down the entire game and Matt Nagy's coaching in an hour long venting episode. Later in the podcast, podcast producer Tony Gill joins the pod to debate if the Ryan Pace/Matt Nagy era Bears are the worst Bears in recent memory. Bears fans we must hold each other up in these dark times if the team won't help us.

(2:20) - Was this loss a microcosm of the Matt Nagy era?

(12:50) - Starting the season with hope to the season being over at the halfway point

(24:10) - Who should start vs the Lions on Thanksgiving?

(37:40) - What was good about the loss? Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith

(51:50) - What is your most hated Bears era of your lifetime?

Listen here.