Unconventional Wisdom vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B opening? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Before anyone ordains big-slugging prospect Matt Mervis as the Cubs’ 2023 first baseman — and then some — Patrick Wisdom might like to have a word.

The late-blooming, second-year slugger with back-to-back 25-homer seasons has his eye on earning a firm place in the Cubs’ competitive plans as they head into a key offseason following a 39-31 second half.

While Wisdom has gotten most of his playing time at third base since joining the Cubs’ big-league roster in May 2021, he played a chunk at first in 2022 after Frank Schwindel underperformed and then got hurt — Wisdom looking as good or better at first than he did at third, where his performance in the field dipped compared to last year.

Manager David Ross said down the stretch that he believes Wisdom can return to 2021 form at third. And Wisdom is versatile enough that he’ll probably even be looked at again as an occasional center fielder.

But as for that other position, Ross said, ”I think there's a big hole for me at first base.”

Mervis, whose monster season at three levels earned him Cubs Minor League Player of the Year honors, might be the fan favorite to fill that opening next April (unless the Cubs sign José Abreu?).

And he definitely has thought about what it might take for him to fill Anthony Rizzo’s sizable shoes at that position long-term.

Wisdom might be the best in-house option already on the roster.

“It’s super important to me from the selfish standpoint to show I can go out there every single day and play, whatever position they put me in,” said Wisdom, who would welcome the first base job heading into next season, depending on what the Cubs do with the roster this winter.

“I take pride in being versatile, being an athlete out there. And hitting wherever, honestly they want me — as long as I’m in there,” he said.

The most important thing after answering his promising rookie season in 2021 with his first full season in the majors?

“If I’m a piece of that transition team — however we’re going to label that,” Wisdom, 31, said. “I hope I’m a piece of that. I hope I can fit into their deal.

“I want to be part of a winning, championship team,” he added. “I think the Cubs is a great place to do that — great fan base, great organization, great place to play. I want to be here for as long as I can.”

Despite a strikeout rate among the highest in the league, Wisdom might be the Cubs’ top returning player for pure power, and he has improved his walk rate to 10 percent.

That puts him firmly in the Cubs’ plans heading into next season, with power among the things team president Jed Hoyer said he wants to improve as he adds players over the winter.

“The lack of explosiveness is something we have to address,” Hoyer said.

Wisdom, a former first-round draft pick who broke Kris Bryant’s Cubs rookie record for home runs last year, finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting that year.

“He’s very strong,” teammate Justin Steele said. “When I think of him out there with the bat, I think of, like, a lumberjack, just swinging a big, old thing of wood, just knocking the ball everywhere. He’s very strong, a big dude.”

Ross considers him a potential power threat lurking in the lower part of the order for a contender-caliber team.

Whatever position that might mean he plays by then is at least hard to predict, given the changes the roster figures to undergo between now and then.

But until something dramatic happens within the first-base depth on that roster, decisions at that spot a few months from now could involve Wisdom and Mervis in the middle of many over the conversations.

"He's definitely put himself on the radar," Ross said of Mervis, talking with reporters before a game in Pittsburgh in September. "He's having a phenomenal season. There’s no doubt he'll have a great opportunity in front of him moving forward, unless something transpires in the offseason that would negate that.”

Wisdom already has established himself in the center of the radar screen, whether that lands him at first base next April, the other corner of the infield or some kind of multi-positional role like this year.

For now, he said, he’s looking forward to finding out what the front office can do to add the key “couple pieces here and there” he thinks might allow the Cubs to contend for a division title next year after the strong finish this season.

“I’m excited to see what happens. I know the front office kind of has the same thought and view,” he said. “Obviously adding pieces would be good to help us next year and the years to come.”

The spot he cares most about for himself when that happens, he said, is the best spot that keeps him part of the next step.

