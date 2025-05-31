Multiple teenagers are recovering after being shot in a drive-by near Saint Sabina Church on Chicago’s South Side. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West 78th Street.

Neighbors described the chaotic night, as seen in cell phone video provided to NBC Chicago. The video shows a large gathering of teens in the parking lot of Saint Sabina Church for a prom after party that faith-based leaders say was not affiliated or associate with the parish.

NBC Chicago was told the gathering, promoted on social media, led to crowds spilling out onto the street near 78th and Throop and ended with seven teens shot.

“I’m angry and I’m disgusted, and sad,” said Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina Church. “It’s just so unacceptable you know, and I take it personal because it happened here across the street from the church.”

Pfleger leads the congregation. He said for decades he’s been fighting to end gun violence and trying to find solutions for teens to stay out of trouble.

“This isn’t something that could be stopped by more jobs, snap curfew and more programming for kids,” Pfleger said. “This happened at 2 o'clock in the morning, parents need to know where the hell their kids are.”

Police said officers were already in the neighborhood trying to clear everyone out when someone in a vehicle pulled up and fired shots into the crowd.

The victims were all males ranging in age from ages 17 to 19.

“We were standing on the parish steps just making sure that they didn’t do anything to the church and then next thing you know you hear multiple gunshots, children running, police running with their guns,” said Tiffani Cooper, who is a member of Saint Sabina Church.

Neighbors are in disbelief by what happened.

“I have three kids and it’s not good for children and for mothers,” said neighbor Cecibel Murga.

Another neighbor woke up to find her vehicle hit with bullets. An officer returned Saturday morning looking for shell casings in the grass. Police are still investigating and have yet to release a description of the suspect’s vehicle as of Saturday evening.

“We got to get them. I want these people caught I want these people off the streets,” Pfleger said. “You shoot into a group of young kids after prom you need to go to jail.”

Fr. Pfleger is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest of the person or people responsible. If you have any information, you can call the church at 773-483-4300.