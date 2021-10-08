bank of america chicago marathon

Ultimate Challenge: Marine Running Back-to-Back Marathons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A local marine is putting his athletic skills to the ultimate test this weekend: running back-to-back marathons.

Mike Mendoza plans to run the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday, then hop on a flight to run the Boston Marathon by Monday morning, raising money for disabled veterans.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

"It's just not a hobby," Mendoza said. "But for me, it's a lifestyle."

In 2006, Mendoza suffered a severe injury while deployed in Iraq when he was caught next to a grenade.

Local

Chicago White Sox 29 mins ago

ALDS Game 2: Craig Kimbrel's White Sox Struggles Carry Into Playoffs

auburn gresham 1 hour ago

Man, 2-Year-Old Girl Shot Getting Into Vehicle in Auburn Gresham

"We were on a sniper mission," he said. "They were lucky enough to get a grenade close to us. That grenade happened to explode right next to me."

The contents of the grenade tore through his chest, Mendoza described, and went into his lungs. The marine recovered from the blast and subsequently retired.

Over the years, Mendoza has competed in a number of marathon races and Ironman Triathlon competitions, holding a Guinness World Record.

"If I say I'm gonna do something, I have to knock it out of the ballpark," Mendoza said.

Mendoza has raised over $70,000 for Semper Fi and America's Fund, with hopes to raise several more thousands of dollars this year.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathonChicago MarathonBoston Marathonchicago marathon 2021Mike Mendoza
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us