Ukrainian-Americans in Chicago Hold Downtown Rally After of Russian Missile Strikes

A group of over 200 Ukrainian-Americans rallied at Chicago's Water Tower and Millennium Park on Monday, calling for more action to help Ukraine in its war against Russia after new strikes were launched in the conflict over the weekend.

The demonstration followed a new round of missile and drone strikes by the Russian military that killed at least 11 people and injured 64 more. All those injured or killed in the bombings are believed to be civilians, according to officials.

The strikes, which hit several cities including the capital of Kyiv, are the most far-reaching attacks launched since the start of the war in February.

"It’s very emotional for me to be here," said Liliia Popovych, one of the rally organizers. "Since 3 a.m., I had to talk to my family and friends, to make sure they are safe."

The rally was put together by the Illinois Division of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, with demonstrators marching down Michigan Avenue on Monday afternoon and into the evening hours.

"Ukrainians woke up again with air raid sirens screaming at the highest level, warning them to take cover," organizer Dan Diaczun said.

Ukrainian officials say that the strikes weren't designed to have military impact, but rather to terrorize civilians, and in Chicago, those demonstrating against the act of aggression say that it could potentially have the opposite effect.

"His bombing today is an act of desperation," Marta Farion said. "The more he attacks, the more the Ukrainian people are going to fight against him."

Demonstrators called on the United States to continue selling more weapons to Ukraine to help counter airstrikes, and also argued that the U.S. should establish a no-fly zone over the country to help prevent further bloodshed.