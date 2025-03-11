Ukrainian father describes uncertainty over ‘temporary protected status'

Stanislav Havrylchenko's future in the U.S. is uncertain as he awaits word on whether his temporary protected status will be extended.

Havrylchenko is a professional dancer. He’s been working with his partner, Jessica Mays, for nearly three years, performing at local events and traveling the world for competition.

“He is the hardest working, one of the best humans I know. He never complains,” said Mays, who owns Windy City Wedding Dance.

Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, is a form of immigration relief, granted to those who can’t return to their countries because of natural disasters or political upheaval.

Designations can be made for up to 18 months at a time, but on his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the government to “terminate all categorical parole programs” that were contrary to the administration’s goals.

Following the order, the administration announced it was no longer accepting applications for the Uniting for Ukraine program as it reviewed all parole programs.

The administration then also moved to revoke TPS for hundreds of thousands of people from Venezuela and Haiti living in the United States.

Havrylchenko originally moved to Chicago with his wife and daughter in September 2022, under former President Joe Biden’s “United for Ukraine” program, which provided temporary humanitarian parole for immigrants resettling after Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

“I fell asleep in the bomb shelter a few times with her, we heard explosions by our house,” said Havrylchenko, describing life in Eastern Ukraine at the start of the war. "In Ukraine, we had plans for far away, and then those plans stopped.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Mays has been helping Havrylchenko research and apply for protected status. In addition to TPS renewal, he’s planning to apply for an O-1 work Visa through the dance studio.

The pair canceled an upcoming trip to a competition in Europe over fears Havrylchenko’s status could unexpectedly change.

“How can you continue on and move on? Really set roots down and plan your future when your future is always unknown,” said Mays.

There are groups in Chicago working to quell fears over deportation and help immigrants understand their rights and options. Among those is the Selfreliance Association, a social organization that works with Ukrainians seeking refuge or stability in the U.S.

“People call us every day with questions, what’s happening? How can you help us?” said Olena Levko-Sendeha, the program director. "They don’t have anything to go back to. If their towns were destroyed, there are no homes to go back to. Their families could be all over Europe."

Selfreliance works with immigration attorneys to put on workshops and educational seminars for those seeking information. The group also provides mental health resources and job placement assistance.

“At least some information on how they can stay here legally,” said Levko-Sendeha. “For example, if they have an immediate relative, mom, dad, brother, sister, they can do the reunification process. If they are eligible for asylum. If they are able to get an employer to sponsor them and get a work visa.”

The deadline to apply for TPS is April 19. It’s March 18, 2025, for those seeking a renewal.