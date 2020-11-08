University of Illinois Chicago

UIC Receives Nearly $900K Grant to Study Support for Rape Victims

The University of Illinois Chicago has received a nearly $900,000 federal grant to help study the support rape victims receive and the outcomes of their recovery, according to university officials.

The money for the three-year grant comes from the National Institutes of Health and will focus on “how support processes from social networks impact victims’ adjustment,” according to the university.

UIC social psychologist Sarah Ullman will lead the study.

Researches will collect survey and interview data from Chicago-area women in hopes of developing social support interventions that better help victims and their friends and families.

“Ultimately, we hope to improve support for rape victims by reducing the related negative post-disclosure adjustments they experience, lowering secondary traumatic stress for support providers; and improving relationships between victims and informal support network members,” Ullman said in a statement.

