Uber launches $5 shuttle from one of the busiest places in Chicago

Popular rideshare service Uber has launched a new shuttle service in Chicago, offering fixed-price rides from events at the United Center instead of waiting to find a ride, according to a release.

The post-event shuttle will offer pre-booking, staggered departure times, guaranteed spots and a "locked-in price" following concerts, and Bulls and Blackhawks games at the venue, the release said, with routes from the United Center to the Magnificent Mile, Ogilvie Transportation Center, Union Station and Old Town.

Uber Shuttle rides begin at $5 per seat, the release said, with users able to book up to four seats at a time. Users can pre-book or book on-demand after an event, Uber said, with "additional destinations" expected to be announced in 2025.

The feature is currently live in the Uber app. Users can select "Shuttle" from the home screen, and will be directed to the United Center's dedicated Uber Shuttle pick-up area once a spot is reserved. According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Uber shuttles contained 23 seats each.

According to Uber, pricing and routes are subject to change. More information about the shuttle can be found here.