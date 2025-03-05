Uber

Uber launches $5 shuttle from one of the busiest places in Chicago

The shuttle will offer fixed-price service to several routes from the United Center

Popular rideshare service Uber has launched a new shuttle service in Chicago, offering fixed-price rides from events at the United Center instead of waiting to find a ride, according to a release.

The post-event shuttle will offer pre-booking, staggered departure times, guaranteed spots and a "locked-in price" following concerts, and Bulls and Blackhawks games at the venue, the release said, with routes from the United Center to the Magnificent Mile, Ogilvie Transportation Center, Union Station and Old Town.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

news Mar 4

Waymo, Uber begin offering robotaxi rides in Austin ahead of SXSW

news Jan 12

Top Wall Street analysts like the growth opportunities for these three stocks

news Jan 7

Delta links its loyalty program to Uber, ending partnership with Lyft

Uber Shuttle rides begin at $5 per seat, the release said, with users able to book up to four seats at a time. Users can pre-book or book on-demand after an event, Uber said, with "additional destinations" expected to be announced in 2025.

The feature is currently live in the Uber app. Users can select "Shuttle" from the home screen, and will be directed to the United Center's dedicated Uber Shuttle pick-up area once a spot is reserved. According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Uber shuttles contained 23 seats each.

According to Uber, pricing and routes are subject to change. More information about the shuttle can be found here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

UberUnited Center
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us