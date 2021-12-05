Uber Eats Driver Shot in the Face While Dropping Off Order in Back of the Yards, Officials Say

An Uber Eats driver was shot in the face Sunday night while dropping off an order in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to authorities.

At approximately 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Wood, a 24-year-old man working for Uber Eats was shot in the face and ear and taken to an area hospital in good condition, officials said.

An 18-year-old man near the sidewalk at the time of the shooting, was also struck by gunfire in the thigh, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as of Sunday night and are detectives are investigating.

Uber released the following statement Sunday night:

What police are reporting is very alarming, and our thoughts are with the driver and his family at this time. We are standing by to help the police with their investigation.