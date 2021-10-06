U.S. Marshal Shot, Wounded While Serving Warrant in Racine, Wisconsin, Police Say

Police say a U.S. marshal was shot and wounded in Racine Wednesday morning.

WTMJ-TV reports the officer was shot in the shoulder while serving a warrant the south side of Racine. Local officers were assisting in serving the warrant.

Police sent out a message to residents living nearby to remain in their homes until the situation is resolved.

"The Racine Police Department is involved in a critical incident in the area of Sovereign Dr and Biscayne Ave," the police department wrote in a post on Facebook around 9:20 a.m. "Please remain in your homes and away from the area until the situation is resolved."

Officials say neighbors will be notified when it is safe to leave their homes.

No other details were released. There’s no immediate word on the officer’s condition.