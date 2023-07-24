Michigan

U of Michigan president condemns antisemitic vandalism at 2 off-campus fraternity houses

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

The University of Michigan’s president has condemned antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses.

President Santa Ono sent an email to students saying the vandalism includes broken windows and “vile, homophobic, and anti-semitic” messages spray-painted onto both houses, including a swastika at one of the locations.

“These types of incidents are in direct conflict with the university’s deeply held values of respect and inclusion and have no place within our campus community or in the broader Ann Arbor community,” Ono wrote in the email.

Both houses are vacant for the summer.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Ann Arbor Police Department is seeking tips about the vandalism. It said the vandalism is believed to have occurred early last week, news outlets reported.

“Hate has no home in the City of Ann Arbor,” the police department said in a news release.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Michigan
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us