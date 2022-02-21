University of Illinois

U of Illinois Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Flyers

University of Illinois authorities are investigating reports of anti-Semitic flyers left across the Champaign-Urbana campus this weekend.

The News-Gazette reports that a campus wide email sent Sunday by Chancellor Robert Jones said officials received “multiple reports of anti-Semitic and hateful flyers" this weekend.

The email said the flyers were left on and around campus ”inside plastic bags filled with small rocks.”

Jones did not give more information about the content of the flyers. He called the messages “a cowardly and craven way to spew hate and division in our community.”

Campus police asked anyone with information to contact the department.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

University of Illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us