U of C Investigating After Several Students Say Their Drinks Were Spiked

The University of Chicago has received multiple reports in which undergraduates say they suspect their drinks were spiked at parties.

Since September, the University has received seven different complaints from students that say these incidents occurred at parties.

In one case, an undergraduate student reported that they were likely sexually assaulted in a residence hall room after attending a party that occurred on Oct. 28. The student suspected that a drug was put in their drink without their knowledge according to a report from the school.

"The University takes seriously each report of misconduct; such behavior is unacceptable, not tolerated within this community, and may be criminal," a statement from the university said.

The school advises that if you believe that you or someone you know has consumed a drug without consent and may require assistance, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911.