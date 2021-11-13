U of C Graduate Struggled With Suspect Before Fatal Shooting: Court Docs

A University of Chicago graduate who was fatally shot during a robbery Tuesday struggled with the gunman moments before his death, according to court documents.

Alton Spann, 18, was denied bond Saturday in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Shaoxiong Zheng, a recent graduate at the University of Chicago. Spann has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed robbery for his alleged role in Tuesday's fatal shooting.

According to a bond proffer, Spann and two others were driving a stolen black Ford Mustang when they saw the victim, identified as Zheng, holding a large laptop. Spann approached him, grabbed a gun and used it to rob the victim, according to authorities.

After Spann ordered Zheng to give him "all of his stuff," the victim struggled with Spann and tried to escape, documents stated.

The offender then shot him one time in the chest, police said. Zheng was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The two individuals riding inside the car with Spann witnessed the shooting, police said. A third person, who saw the victim fall down and the suspect flee in the Mustang, ran outside to render aid, according to authorities.

Following the shooting, Spann and one of the witnesses pawned Zheng's laptop and iPhone, police stated. The suspect was arrested the following day and admitted to possessing guns, but denied involvement in the robbery and murder, according to authorities.

Detectives recovered handguns on his person, police said.

Police were led to Spann by examining pod cameras that recorded his path of travel and license plate readers.