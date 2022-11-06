Tyreek Hill: ‘I Didn't Know Justin Fields Was That Fast'

By Ryan Taylor

Tyreek Hill: 'I didn’t know Justin Fields was that fast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields turned heads on Sunday. 

He ran for an NFL quarterback record 178 rushing yards, breaking Michael Vick's previous record of 173 rushing yards in a game. 

He also accounted for three of the fastest seven runs during the early games in Week 9. 

His performance sparked reactions from the likes of Hill, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel. 

The second-year quarterback has a track record for recording top speeds. Fields recorded the fastest speed of any ball carrier in Week 8, running 21.5 mph during a run that was called back for holding. 

Despite the Bears' loss, Fields' ability to maneuver through the Dolphins' defense and keep the team in the game was a spectacle.

