Tyree Wilson Sees Himself as ‘Face of Franchise' If Bears Draft Him

INDIANAPOLIS -- Bears head coach Matt Eberflus describes his ideal defensive lineman as "big, long, and fast."

On Wednesday, a top prospect who fits that mold took the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine. At 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson looks and plays like he was built in a lab by Eberflus.

Wilson enters the combine as a likely top-10 pick and is expected to be a fast riser during the pre-draft process. Wilson has met with the Bears twice during the pre-draft process and loved the feeling he got from Eberflus and his staff.

"Great energy," Wilson said Wednesday about the Bears' staff. "Love the coaches. Love the GM. They got great coaches and I would be excited to play for the Bears."

Being big, long, and fast isn't the only requirement for an Eberflus defensive lineman. On Tuesday, the Bears' head coach harped on how important it is that every player the Bears add, be it in the draft or free agency, loves football.

Wilson won't work out at the combine as he recovers from foot surgery in November. Since his athleticism can't do the talking this week in Indianapolis, he hopes to give the Bears and other teams the complete picture of the type of player and person they'll be drafting, should they call his name.

"I'm a great worker and I'm passionate about football," Wilson said. "I'm going to take the organization to another level."

If the Bears stay at No. 1, it's unlikely Wilson will be the selection. But if general manager Ryan Poles executes the expected trade down in the 4-9 range, Wilson likely will be high on their draft board.

Wilson understands where the Bears are but believes he can be critical to getting them where they want to go.

"If they draft me, I'll bring everybody along in this draft class," Wilson said. "I'll be a future face of the franchise and soon be a leader of the defense."

With that, Wilson showed off his 7-foot wingspan for the cameras and strolled off into the next phase of the pre-draft process. One that could very well end up with him becoming a foundational piece of Eberflus' defense in Chicago.

