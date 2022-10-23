Tyler Johnson: Blackhawks' Locker Room ‘a Lot More Fun This Year'

Johnson: Hawks' locker room 'a lot more fun this year' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After dropping their first two games to open the 2022-23 season, the Blackhawks have ripped off three straight wins and have done so by overcoming multi-goal deficits in each contest.

The most notable reasons for the mini-winning streak: The Blackhawks have killed off 14 of their last 15 penalties, they've scored four shorthanded goals, and their goaltending has been better than expected.

But there's also another reason.

"I think it's the feeling in the locker room," Tyler Johnson said following a 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken at the United Center on Sunday in which he scored twice. "I mean, I guess you guys weren't really around the locker room too much last year, but it's a lot more fun this year. Guys have smiles on their faces. They want to come to the rink every day and compete and work, and it's been huge. It's a little bit of everything."

I don't think Johnson was suggesting there was dysfunction in the locker room last season. I think it had to do with the fact the Blackhawks had playoff-type expectations last year and they got off to such a disastrous start that it quickly filtered into their minds.

This season, the Blackhawks had zero expectations after their roster was stripped down over the summer. They were designed to be one of the worst teams in the league and yet they're defying expectations right now, so it's easier to rally together and have an "us against the world" kind of mentality.

I also believe the Blackhawks are buying into Luke Richardson as a head coach. They're playing hard for him, and it's showing.

"When it really counted at the end, we played hard and they played for each other," Richardson said. "They’re really becoming a group in there and it’s nice to see."

