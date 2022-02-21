In what is now being described as "Twosday," Feb. 22 will mark a special date on the calendar, but it's not the only standout date this week.

Tuesday is 2-22-22, which is not only a palindrome date, meaning it can be read the same both forward and backward, but also has the added value of being all twos. It is also a palindrome date around the world, even in countries that may write dates in a different format.

The day is already being celebrated across the country with deals and celebrations, including the opening day of Chicago's new 2-D restaurant. Some Chicago suburbs, including northwest suburban Crystal Lake, are hosting special events and deals to celebrate the day.

But Twosday won't be the only palindrome date this week.

In fact, every day this week and through the end of this month will be a palindrome date.

2-20-22

2-21-22

2-22-22

2-23-22

2-24-22

2-25-22

2-26-22

2-27-22

2-28-22

When it comes to Tuesday, there are some who believe the date may have special significance, particularly in numerology or astrology. But others say it's simply a moment in time.

If it seems like you're re-living a day that recently happened, that's probably because a similar date, Feb. 2, which was also groundhog day, has already taken place this month.

While the significance of the date remains to be seen, there's one other thing to watch for on Tuesday and that's 10:22 p.m., also known as 22:22 on 2-22-22.