‘Twosday:' Chicago-Area Businesses, Restaurants Offer Deals in Honor of 2-22-22

Chicago-area businesses and restaurants are taking advantage of the unofficial "Twosday" holiday on Feb. 22, by offering 24-hour deals on merchandise, food, drinks and trips.

The day, which marks a rare occasion where the calendar reads 2-22-22, is being celebrated across the country with specials at restaurants, boutiques, a major airline and even a popular resort chain.

If the excitement wasn't high enough for "Twosday," it's also National Margarita Day.

Here are some deals you can take advantage of in the Chicago area:

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze Island Grille, which has a location in Schaumburg, will be offering $5 classic margaritas all day in celebration of National Margarita Day.

Chuy's Tex-Mex

Restaurant chain Chuy's Tex-Mex is also getting in on the National Margarita Day festivities.

The chain, which operates dozens of locations nationwide including one in Orland Park, will be offering all-day drink specials.

In addition, for $2 extra, you can make any regular House Rocks or Frozen ‘Rita a Grande and keep the commemorative cup, according to its website.

If you're looking for some food too, Queso appetizers will be available for $5 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Crystal Lake

More than a dozen business in downtown Crystal Lake are joining in on the excitement.

"Businesses are doubling down on their efforts to have some creative fun by offering discounts and specials on this unique TWOs-day," according to the website for Downtown Crystal Lake.

The full list of participating businesses is below:

A-Z Interiors - 33 N. Williams St.

Abalabix Books - 30 N. Williams St., Suite A

Cantina 52 - 52 Brink St.

The Clothes Gallery - 51 N. Williams St.

The Cottage - 6 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

Countryside Flowershop & Nursery - 5301 E. Terra Cotta

The Facial Bar - 30 N. Williams St.

The Green Read - 61 N. Williams St.

Heisler’s Bootery - 50 N. Williams St.

Judes - 19 N. Williams St.

Kitchen Outfitters - 64B N. Williams St.

Lizzy Lou Boutique - 17 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

Lulu’s Wiggin Out - 63 N. Williams St.

Marvin’s Toy Store - 64B N. Williams St.

Reflections Hair Salon - 62 N. Williams St.

Shay - 48 Brink St.

Thomas Tails - 31 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

Wear Did U Get That - 66 N. Williams St.

Information about specials at each business can be found here on the Downtown Crystal Lake Facebook page.

Great Wolf Lodge

In celebration of 2/22/22, Great Wolf Lodge will be offering rates as low as $222 for two consecutive nights.

To secure the price, you'll have to book by Tuesday and stay at the resort between then and May 26. The deal is available online by using the promo code "TWOTWOTWO."

On the Border

A National Margarita Day celebration will also take place at On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina.

House margaritas will be available for $5.

In celebration of the chain's 40th birthday, you'll also be able to get your margarita topped off with a Grand Mariner Meltdown for 40 cents. On the Border has locations in Algonquin, Naperville and Vernon Hills.

United Airlines

United is joining in on the "Twosday" deals by offering a sale on any of the airline's 22 daily flights to London, England.

For just one day, MileagePlus members can book a flight from the U.S. to London for 22,000 miles each-way plus taxes, which equates to roundtrips beginning at $209.97.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers, a fast casual burger joint that prides itself on serving fresh, never frozen beef patties, has a deal geared specifically toward burger lovers.

Between 2:22 and 3:22 p.m., Wayback will be offering $2.22 Classic Burgers at participating locations. To secure the deal, you must use the Wayback app.

The chain has locations in Darien and Oakbrook Terrace.