By James Neveau

    Two lucky winners are holding onto lottery tickets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in the Chicago area.

    Those tickets, sold as part of the Illinois Lottery’s “Lucky Day Lotto” drawing, are each worth $675,000, according to the Lottery.

    One of the tickets was sold at a grocery store in Chicago, and the other ticket was sold at a gas station in suburban Harvey for the drawing on Nov. 15.

    The ticket sold in Chicago was handed out at Luciano’s Grocery, located in the 1700 block of West 18th Street. The ticket sold in Harvey was sold at the Marathon gas station at 2 East 159th Street, according to the Lottery.

    As always, the Illinois Lottery encourages the winners to immediately sign the back of their ticket, and to put it in a safe place until they can bring the ticket to one of the five prize centers that the Lottery runs throughout the state. 

    Published at 1:13 PM CST on Nov 16, 2017

