Infant Among 3 Shot in Old Town on City's Near North Side

Two suspects are in custody after three people, including a 5-month old baby boy, suffered gunshot wounds in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood Thursday evening, according to Chicago police.

Around 7:00 p.m. police responded to a call of a person shot at 1365 North Hudson Avenue and discovered a 5-month old baby along with a 25-year old and a 19-year old all sustained gunshot injuries.

"There's no regard for anyone's life especially that of a child who's yet to even grow up and experience this world," First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said while addressing media Thursday night. "That's quite tragic for what we're seeing now happening around the country and around the world."

According to police, the offenders exited a vehicle and fired shots toward the victims.

The baby boy suffered a graze wound to the temple and is in stable condition at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago while the two adults remain at Northwestern Hospital and are also stable, according to police.

"As you know this is not normal for anyone. Whether it's Chicago or any other city around this country," Carter said.

Responding officers were able to locate the suspects' vehicle after receiving a description and followed it to the 3900 block of South Princeton Avenue before making two arrests and recovering two weapons.

Carter said there may have been a third suspect who is not in police custody at this time.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown and the investigation is underway.