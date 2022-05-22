Two Teens, 13 and 16, Injured in South Shore Shooting

Chicago police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the city's South Shore neighborhood, authorities stated.

At approximately 3:56 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Essex, a 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were both walking down the street when they heard shots and felt pain, according to police.

The 13-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the body and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition. The 16-year-old was shot in the leg and also taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation by Area Two detectives.