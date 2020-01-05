CTA Red Line

Two Teen Girls Charged in Red Line Robbery, Beating: Police

Four females and two males were wanted in connection with the Dec. 29 attack

Two teenage girls were charged in connection with a robbery on a Red Line train last week in the South Loop.

The 15 and 16-year-old girls were each charged with one felony count of robbery and two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, Chicago police said.

A group of suspects beat and robbed a person about 6:40 p.m. Dec. 29 on a train at the Roosevelt station, police said. Four females and two males were wanted in connection with the attack.

Local

Costco robbery 1 hour ago

Trio Charged With Stealing Nearly $20K in Jewelry From Costco

Chicago Police 11 hours ago

Robbery Suspect Fatally Shot by Chicago Police Officer

Police said the two girls admitted to punching and kicking two females on the train. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

CTA Red LineCTArobberybeating
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us