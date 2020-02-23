Two Shot on the Dan Ryan in Chatham

Two people were injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chatham Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said It happened around 12:12 a.m. on the Dan Ryan near 79th St.

A third-party caller traveling northbound called police after they heard gunshots and watched another car "swerve to the right and crash on the ramp to 79th St.," according to a statement from Illinois State Police Trooper Mindy Carroll.

The caller also reported seeing three people exit the vehicle and run away, police said.

"ISP was then notified that two subjects were being transported from a different location to an area hospital with what appeared to be non life threatening injuries," Trooper Carroll said.

Those two subjects, one male and one female, told authorities they were shot on the expressway near 79th St., according to police.

No one is in custody as state police investigate the incident.