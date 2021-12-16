Two Robbers Hit Mag Mile Stores and Tase a Security Guard; One Arrest Made

One person was taken into custody and she and another person robbed two Mag Mile stores and tased a security guard Wednesday evening.

The two took items from a store in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue around 6:30 p.m., police said. When employees approached them, one of the robbers pulled out a taser and they both fled, police said.

Later, the pair entered a store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and began to take items when a security guard confronted them, police said. One of the robbers then tased the guard, police said.

The security guard was treated on the scene, police said.

One of the robbers was taken into custody and charges were pending.