Two More at the Chicago Office of the Chief Judge Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Office of the Chief Judge in Chicago announced Friday that two more employees have tested positive for the coronaviurs.

According to the office, one employee works for the Social Service Department at the Criminal Court Administration and the second world for the Juvenile Probation Department, but has not been at the office since March.

Earlier this week, four more employees at the Office of the Chief Judge in Chicago tested positive for COVID-19, the office announced.

The office said two employees work for the adult probation department at the Criminal Court Administration Building, while the third works for the social services department.

The fourth employee works at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, which has confirmed 64 staff members and 47 residents tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, the office said.

A Chicago judge tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the Office of the Chief Judge for the Cook County Circuit Court announced.

The office said that a judge from the Bridgeview Courthouse and an employee at the Adult Probation Department have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The adult probation officer works at the Cook County Juvenile Center on the fifth floor in the Home Confinement Unit, according to a release.

The JTDC on Chicago's Near West Side reported an additional five positive cases of coronavirus among residents.

"The JTDC is conducting testing on all staff and contractors who are working onsite this week and also has tested residents," the office reported.

The office said personnel are identifying people in close contacted with infected individuals, along with providing a deep cleaning of any affected areas.

Since the pandemic began, 140 employees working in the Office of the Chief Judge have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with six judges. The office noted that cases in which an individual tested positive twice, that person was only counted once in totals.