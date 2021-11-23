Two Missing 15-Tear-Old Girls Last Seen at Amundsen High School in Ravenswood

Two teenage girls have been reported missing from the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

Izebella Deleon and Sujeily Zepeda, both 15, were last seen Friday morning at Amundsen High School, 5110 N. Damen Ave., Chicago police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Deleon is 5-foot-4 and also goes by Bella and Ezi. Zepeda is 5-foot-2 and was wearing a gray jacket, pink pants and white shoes.

Police said the girls were at “high risk” but didn’t share more information.

Anyone with information can call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.