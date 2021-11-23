Missing person

Two Missing 15-Tear-Old Girls Last Seen at Amundsen High School in Ravenswood

Police said the girls were at “high risk” but didn’t share more information.

Chicago Police

Two teenage girls have been reported missing from the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

Izebella Deleon and Sujeily Zepeda, both 15, were last seen Friday morning at Amundsen High School, 5110 N. Damen Ave., Chicago police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Deleon is 5-foot-4 and also goes by Bella and Ezi. Zepeda is 5-foot-2 and was wearing a gray jacket, pink pants and white shoes.

Police said the girls were at “high risk” but didn’t share more information.

Local

chicago travel advisory 5 mins ago

2 States Added to Chicago Travel Advisory Days Before Thanksgiving

parlor pizza chicago 29 mins ago

Parlor Pizza Being Investigated for Alleged Labor, Anti-Discrimination Violations

Anyone with information can call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Missing personHigh SchoolravenswoodAmudsen High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us