Some Lanes on I-55 in Bolingbrook Remain Closed Due to Giant Pothole; Delays Expected

A giant, car-sized pothole on a section of Interstate 55 near Interstate 355 in suburban Bolingbrook is still two closing lanes and causing traffic issues Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

According to IDOT officials, two outbound lanes on the I-55 bridge over Illinois 53 were temporarily closed Tuesday as emergency crews attempted to repair the damage by pouring a concrete mixture over it.

And though the repairs were expected to be completed earlier in the day, inconsistent weather conditions have slowed down the process, officials said.

Concrete has been poured in the big pothole for “intensive repairs” at I-55 causing major delays in Bolingbrook. The lanes are expected to be reopened before the evening rush, after the concrete is tested later in the afternoon for safety.

"While the necessary repairs have been made to the bridge deck, additional time is needed for the concrete to set and gain sufficient strength before the lanes can be reopened to traffic," a release from IDOT said Tuesday. "A concrete mix with an accelerated cure time was used, but low temps slow down concrete curing."

"The left lane of the bridge and the ramps will remain open," Tuesday's release went on to say. "We anticipate all lanes will be reopened later this evening. However, it may take more time if the concrete has not cured."

According to officials, as of Wednesday morning, more time is in fact needed.

Two lanes on outbound I-55 remain closed, which has already resulted in early backups and traffic delays as the Wednesday morning commute gets underway.

According to NBC 5 Traffic reporter Kye Martin, a hut has been built around the pothole to help warm the concrete and speed up drying time.

According to IDOT, "Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area."