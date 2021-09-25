Two Jailed After Attempted Kidnapping of Child in Store

Two people have been arrested after one of them allegedly tried to take a 1-year-old child from a shopping cart in a central Indiana Walmart store.
The Kokomo Tribune reports that the child’s mother told officers a woman appeared to purposely bump her before unbuckling the child from the cart about 11:30 a.m. Friday in Kokomo.
Police said the mother struggled with the woman who then fled the store without the child.
Officers later arrested the 36-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man who were inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
