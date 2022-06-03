Two in Custody After Major Crash in Avalon Park Sends Three to Hospital

Two men are in custody police say while being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center after the vehicle they were driving struck another car, head-on, late Thursday, causing a major crash in Avalon Park on the city's far south side.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Thursday, two men in a black Dodge Charger were driving north in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue when it struck a white Lexus sedan that was heading westbound on 83rd St.

Video from the scene shows the Dodge Charger mangled and split in half.

The driver of the Lexus was transported to a nearby hospital. His injuries and condition are unknown, according to police.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A handgun was recovered from the Charger, and the driver and the passenger were placed into custody and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for unspecified injuries, police said.

Their ages and conditions weren’t immediately available, and officials have not clarified why the two are in police custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.