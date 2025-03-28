Illinois Lottery

Two Illinois lottery players take home thousands in earnings

By Grace Erwin

Two lucky winners, one in Chicago and one in Aurora, each took home $250,000

If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Wednesday, check your numbers.

During the midday drawing, the two both had all five matching winning numbers: 3-8-9-31-45. One of the lucky winners purchased their ticket at a Mariano's grocery store in Aurora. The other acquired theirs at Navkar Food Inc. in Chicago.

But the two winners aren't the only lucky ones. The retailers who sold the tickets also cash in a $2,500 bonus- one percent of the prize money.

Out of Wednesday's 16,700 winning lottery tickets sold, a total of $540,300 was handed out.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize

