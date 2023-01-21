Two Hospitalized in Lakeview Apartment Fire

Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Lakeview early Saturday morning, according to Chicago fire officials.

Officials said that firefighters responded to a fire at a 2.5 story apartment building at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Avenue.

Firefighters determined that the blaze began on the first floor of the complex before spreading to the building's second floor.

Two people were injured in the fire:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A 56-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition

A 79-year-old woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition

The fire was struck out at approximately 4:20 a.m., according to officials.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.