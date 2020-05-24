Two Hospitalized After CTA Bus Struck by Vehicle Involved in a Shooting

Two people have been hospitalized after a vehicle involved in multiple shootings crashed into a CTA bus Sunday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

According to a Chicago police report, a 27-year-old man was driving in the 6300 Block of S. Greenwood Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when an unknown man got out of a black Jeep Cherokee and fired shots that did not hit the victim.

Police said the victim left the scene heading East and the offender followed him once again firing missed shots this time in the 6300 Block of S. Stony Island Avenue.

While being shot at, the victim exited his car to avoid the gunfire resulting in his vehicle hitting a parked CTA bus, according to police.

The bus was empty except for the driver, a 40-year-old woman, who was transported to University of Chicago Hospital for observation and is in good condition, police said.

The victim is at the same hospital with a bruised left arm and is in good condition, according to the report.

No one is in custody and the shootings remain under investigation, police said.