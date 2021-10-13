Two Children, 14 and 15, Among a Dozen People Shot in Chicago Tuesday

Twelve people were shot in Chicago Tuesday, including a 14-year-old girl outside a Bronzeville high school and a 15-year-old boy wounded in a drive-by in Gage Park.

The girl and a security guard were seriously wounded when a gunman standing outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School in the 3800 block of South Giles started shooting as the guard was opening a door to let students out around 3:15 p.m. The girl was shot three times in the abdomen and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man, shot at least six times, was taken to the another area hospital in fair condition.

In Gage Park, the 15-year-old boy was riding a bicycle in the 5300 block of South Albany Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots about 11:10 p.m., Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and left arm, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Hours earlier, a man was shot and critically wounded in a drive-by in Marquette Park on the South Side. The 50-year-old was getting into his car in the 7200 block of South Troy Street when he was shot in the chest and torso about 8:40 p.m., police said. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in South Shore on the Far South Side. The teen was walking down the street about 7:35 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Phillips Avenue when he was shot in the chest, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday morning in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The 38-year-old was outside about 8:40 a.m. in the 6500 block of North Washtenaw Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken to an Evanston hospital in critical condition. A suspect was taken into custody.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a person was found wounded in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The person was discovered in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue, with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg about 2:40 a.m., police said. He was in critical condition at an area hospital.

Five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.