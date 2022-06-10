Two Chicago Police Officers, Driver Suffer Minor Injuries in Traffic Crash in Gresham

Two Chicago police officers and a driver suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side.

The officers were in an unmarked car on 76th Street when they struck the side of a white Jeep going the wrong way on Yale Avenue about 11:20 p.m., Chicago police said. The officers’ car then struck an unoccupied parked car before coming to a stop.

The officers were taken to a hospital in good condition, officials said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 28-year-old man, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

The man was placed into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.