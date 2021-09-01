Two Chicago Officers Charged With Beating Teen During January Arrest in Woodlawn

Two Chicago police officers are charged with beating a 17-year-old boy after he crashed into their car and pointed a gun at them in January in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Officers Jeffery Shafer and Victor Guebara are both charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. They are expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

The officers arrested the teen after he crashed a stolen vehicle into their patrol car at 65th Street and Drexel Boulevard on Jan. 10, then pointed a gun at them, according to a source in the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is investigating the case.

One of the officers hit the 17-year-old in the head and then pushed him into a metal fence and onto a sidewalk, the source said. The other officer punched the teen in his face, the source said.

Two other police officers also face disciplinary charges for either failing to intervene or not activating their body-worn camera, the source said.

Chicago police did not immediately comment on the charges.