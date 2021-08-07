Two Boys, 12 and 14, Shot and Wounded While Passing Through Albany Park

Two teenage boys were shot and wounded Friday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Around 11:40 p.m., the two boys, 12 and 14, were in the rear seat of a vehicle traveling north on Albany Avenue near Lawrence when someone in an SUV shot at the vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The 12-year-old was shot in his leg, and the 14-year-old in the back of the neck, police said.

Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where the 14-year-old is listed in critical condition and the 12-year-old’s condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.