Two 14-Year-Old Boys Killed in Separate Attacks in Chicago

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Englewood on the South Side Wednesday night, hours after another 14-year-old boy was fatally shot on the Near West Side.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South 73rd Street when someone in a passing dark-colored car opened fire about 8:45 p.m., police said.

He was struck in the head and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

Around 4 p.m., another 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 2200 block of West Adams Street, police said. Javion Ivy was wounded in the abdomen and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

The shooting occurred about two blocks from Robert Nathaniel Dett Elementary School and Chicago Bulls College Prep.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

