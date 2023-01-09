Twitter Wants Bears-Lovie Smith Reunion After No. 1 Pick Drama

By Ryan Taylor

Twitter wants Bears-Lovie Smith reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday, the Houston Texans punched in one final win over the Indianapolis Colts to move their record to 3-12-1, forfeiting the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Chicago Bears

Lovie Smith, the Texans' head coach, was quickly fired after the win, becoming the scapegoat for a rebuilding NFL team unhappy with his performance after a mere one season in Houston. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Since the events unfolded, Bears fans are not only commending Smith for helping boost the Bears into the No. 1 draft slot, but wish to repay him by hiring him onto Matt Ebeflus' staff. 

Check out these recent tweets in hopes of a Bears-Lovie Smith reunion:

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears assistant head coach and defensive advisor Lovie Smith.

His scheme and Matt Eberflusâ scheme both derive from the same philosophy. Both tight with Rod Marinelli, and Lovieâs beloved in Chicago. If he wants to keep coachingâ¦ ð¤·ââï¸

— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) <a href="https://twitter.com/jacobinfante24/status/1611819268860952576

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Local

Michael Madigan 38 mins ago

Former Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan's Racketeering Trial Set for April 2024

Soldier Field 1 hour ago

Amtrak, Metra and CTA Transit Hub, ‘Chi-Line' Part of ‘Reimagined' Soldier Field Proposal

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us