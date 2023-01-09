Twitter Wants Bears-Lovie Smith Reunion After No. 1 Pick Drama

Twitter wants Bears-Lovie Smith reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday, the Houston Texans punched in one final win over the Indianapolis Colts to move their record to 3-12-1, forfeiting the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Chicago Bears.

Lovie Smith, the Texans' head coach, was quickly fired after the win, becoming the scapegoat for a rebuilding NFL team unhappy with his performance after a mere one season in Houston.

Since the events unfolded, Bears fans are not only commending Smith for helping boost the Bears into the No. 1 draft slot, but wish to repay him by hiring him onto Matt Ebeflus' staff.

Check out these recent tweets in hopes of a Bears-Lovie Smith reunion:

Lovie Smith still a Bear at a heart.



If the Texans let him go, bring him home as the DC. — dave (@runbackdave) January 8, 2023

Lovie Smith going back to the Bears as a defensive assistant seems too obvious — Nico (@elitetakes_) January 9, 2023

If Lovie Smith doesn’t have a job, Bears need to hire him as a consultant or something…just to pay him back for this. — Michael Piff (@Mike_PiFF03) January 8, 2023

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears assistant head coach and defensive advisor Lovie Smith.



His scheme and Matt Eberflus' scheme both derive from the same philosophy. Both tight with Rod Marinelli, and Lovie's beloved in Chicago. If he wants to keep coaching...

Tomorrow’s news: Bears hire Lovie Smith as special assistant with signing bonus of $3 billion. — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) January 8, 2023

