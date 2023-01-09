Twitter Wants Bears-Lovie Smith Reunion After No. 1 Pick Drama

Twitter wants Bears-Lovie Smith reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
On Sunday, the Houston Texans punched in one final win over the Indianapolis Colts to move their record to 3-12-1, forfeiting the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Chicago Bears.
Lovie Smith, the Texans' head coach, was quickly fired after the win, becoming the scapegoat for a rebuilding NFL team unhappy with his performance after a mere one season in Houston.
Since the events unfolded, Bears fans are not only commending Smith for helping boost the Bears into the No. 1 draft slot, but wish to repay him by hiring him onto Matt Ebeflus' staff.
Check out these recent tweets in hopes of a Bears-Lovie Smith reunion:
