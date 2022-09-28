Twitter Video Shows Sister Jean Striking Out Former Cub Javy Báez

Twitter video shows Sister Jean striking out Javy Báez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A hilarious Twitter video edited together Sister Jean's first pitch at the Cubs game to make it look like she struck out former Chicago Cubs shortstop, Javy Báez.

Sister Jean K'ing Javy Baez. pic.twitter.com/K8iydA0jwd — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 28, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sister Jean, 103, rocking her classic Loyola varsity jacket with a No. 103 Cubs jersey, winded up an underhand toss from the seat of her wheelchair just before home plate.

The Chicago icon rose to fame in 2018 when Loyola's men's basketball team made the Final Four in the NCAA tournament. The team repeated another tremendous run to the Sweet 16 in 2021 after knocking off No. 1 seed Illinois in the second round.

During the same time the Loyola men's basketball team made their second run in 2021, Báez was packing up his things in Chicago. The shortstop was traded to the Mets during the 2021 season. After his short stint in New York, he signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.