Twitter thinks Packers FLEECED Jets in Aaron Rodgers trade
It will be a while before we know who won the Aaron Rodgers trade, but Twitter has already decided.
The Green Bay Packers fleeced the New York Jets in the trade.
FLEECED even trended on Twitter.
Seriously, you should've seen the faces of ESPN's NFL analysts when Schefter read the compensation to them.
Now if the Jets win the Super Bowl this season, than maybe the price was worth it and the "fleeced" comments will die down.
The Packers also need to hit on the draft picks they got in return for the deal.
If you compare it to the Brett Favre trade, it might look like the Jets actually got fleeced. The Jets sent a single, conditional fourth-round pick to the Packers in exchange for the Favre.
The Jets sent a significantly more robust package to the Packers for Rodgers.
All in all, here is what the Packers got:
- Moved up from No. 15 to No. 13 in 2023 NFL Draft
- 2023 second-round pick: No. 42
- 2023 sixth-round pick: No. 207 overall
- Conditional 2024 second-round pick
On the surface that looks good, maybe not great. The No. 42 overall pick is ahead of the Chicago Bears' first pick in the second round (No. 53).
But the 2024 second-round pick will covert to a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays, which barring an injury he will.
But if the Packers did get the best of the Jets in this deal, that could be bad news for the Bears who are hoping to finally take the reins of the NFC North.
That means the Bears and Packers could both have two first-round picks in 2023.