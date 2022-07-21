Twitter Reacts to Travis Scott X Air Jordan ‘Reverse Mocha' Drop

Twitter reacts to Air Jordan 1 ‘Reverse Mocha’ release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Just about everyone knows who Michael Jordan is, but as odd as it may seem there could be some out there who know who Travis Scott is.
Travis Scott is an American hip-hop artist from Houston. His 2013 XXL Freshmen cover appearance, along with the success of his “Days Before Rodeo” mixtape helped catapult him into the mainstream scene. Since then, he’s seen massive success within the music and pop culture spaces.
When did the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Reverse Mocha' release?
One of the more coveted shoe releases of 2022 dropped on Thursday, July 21.
How many Travis Scott x Air Jordan collaboration shoes have been released?
This latest sneaker release is his ninth collaboration with Air Jordan, with only eight of them being released to the public. The first Air Jordan that Travis Scott had the chance to work with is the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Mocha,” which was released in 2019. That shoe featured what is now considered to be his signature touch, the upside Nike Swoosh.
How much did the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Reverse Mocha' shoe cost?
This hyped release set in at a cool retail price of $150 in men’s sizes. They are currently selling for as high as $1,450 on GOAT, a popular resale market. If you thought that’s crazy, consignment store Stadium Goods currently has a size 10 listed for $3,089. That’s way more than a month’s rent for some.
Congrats if you were one of the lucky ones to land a pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Reverse Mocha” shoes today.
But chances are, you probably didn’t.
However, shoutout to you and if you’re handling your loss with a sense of humor: