Twitter Reacts to Travis Scott X Air Jordan ‘Reverse Mocha' Drop

Just about everyone knows who Michael Jordan is, but as odd as it may seem there could be some out there who know who Travis Scott is.

Travis Scott is an American hip-hop artist from Houston. His 2013 XXL Freshmen cover appearance, along with the success of his “Days Before Rodeo” mixtape helped catapult him into the mainstream scene. Since then, he’s seen massive success within the music and pop culture spaces.

When did the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Reverse Mocha' release?

One of the more coveted shoe releases of 2022 dropped on Thursday, July 21.

How many Travis Scott x Air Jordan collaboration shoes have been released?

This latest sneaker release is his ninth collaboration with Air Jordan, with only eight of them being released to the public. The first Air Jordan that Travis Scott had the chance to work with is the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Mocha,” which was released in 2019. That shoe featured what is now considered to be his signature touch, the upside Nike Swoosh.

How much did the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Reverse Mocha' shoe cost?

This hyped release set in at a cool retail price of $150 in men’s sizes. They are currently selling for as high as $1,450 on GOAT, a popular resale market. If you thought that’s crazy, consignment store Stadium Goods currently has a size 10 listed for $3,089. That’s way more than a month’s rent for some.

travis scott jordan 1’s dropped at 10AM for $150 and are reselling an hour later for $1400 lmao — future lot lizard for the truck baes (@jaxondeddy) July 21, 2022

Congrats if you were one of the lucky ones to land a pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Reverse Mocha” shoes today.

Can't believe I hit! I'm 3/3 on Travis Scott Jordan Low colorways in a size 13! ðð #manualgang pic.twitter.com/w9mCuLvX6d — Bruhpitt (@Bruhpitt_) July 21, 2022

First W on Travis Scott Air Jordan pic.twitter.com/ElVtzY6uBX — Kyung Seok Lee (@Happy_Kyung) July 21, 2022

But chances are, you probably didn’t.

My coworker really won the Travis Scott Jordan 1 draw... smh pic.twitter.com/el4gADst5b — Hugo Stiglitz â¡ï¸ (@Omni_Gabe) July 21, 2022

After putting in an astronomical amount of raffles for the Travis Scott Jordan 1 low âreverse mochaâ including toddler and preschool for my siblings, I couldnât hit not a single pair.@nikestore @Nike @trvisXX #nike #jordan #TravisScott #neverhit — Landon Sharp (@Landonskicks03) July 21, 2022

@trvisXX another jordan you drop that I canât get to save my life. — Willy (@Cheddar_BBP) July 21, 2022

Whoever hit with the Travis Scott Jordanâs, Iâm so jealous pic.twitter.com/fXBYYvPPsC — mama kâ¨ (@kaylah_ortega) July 21, 2022

However, shoutout to you and if you’re handling your loss with a sense of humor: