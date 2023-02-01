Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady's Official Retirement News

By Max Molski

Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s second NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The GOAT has called it a career.

Tom Brady announced his retirement – “for good” – from football Wednesday morning after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and countless NFL records.

The 45-year-old quarterback took to Twitter to make the announcement after a 2022 saga that involved him stepping away from football, only to come right back. 

Brady’s announcement led to an outpouring of support and congratulations on social media, including messages from his two former NFL teams, praise from fellow players and a whole bunch of goat emojis.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouTom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouTom ðð pic.twitter.com/VTOYBpAk2R

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1620777144501800961
https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady on your unparalleled career.

As we reflect on the legacy youâve cemented, we recognize not only what you did for this sport but how you inspired millions of people around the world.#ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/XpOyFG3Gjb

— TB12sports (@TB12sports) <a href="https://twitter.com/TB12sports/status/1620777503555219456
https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch! https://t.co/zkobgugR52

— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter/status/1620779582310993920
https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady pic.twitter.com/DF3llCfFgj

— Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) <a href="https://twitter.com/RealLoganRyan/status/1620782591896072193
https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBradyâs illustrious career, 2028 is a year worth noting. pic.twitter.com/w6xIaYKDe2

— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) <a href="https://twitter.com/ProFootballHOF/status/1620781555525521408

Along with celebrating his accolades, some people put Brady’s historic career into perspective.

https://twitter.com/EAMaddenNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EAMaddenNFL 2001 ð pic.twitter.com/MmJhuXgysL

— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSports/status/1620783870827454466

While a majority of Twitter celebrated his career on Wednesday, many used his retirement news as a chance to remind people of his NFL lowlights.

https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady on retiring again. This will always be my favorite highlight of you pic.twitter.com/XVyfGHMPLG

— Josh Allen's Burner Account (@JoshAllenBurner) <a href="https://twitter.com/JoshAllenBurner/status/1620778887771996161

Brady may have said he is officially retired this time around, but that’s not stopping some people from predicting a second NFL comeback.

For now, we can look ahead to Brady’s next stop, whether that’s the booth or Canton.

