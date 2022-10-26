Twitter Reacts to Robert Quinn Trade to the Philadelphia Eagles

By Ryan Taylor

Twitter reacts to Robert Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the reactions are mixed. 

Ryan Poles came away with a fourth-round pick in exchange for the veteran, but the Bears will likely pay majority of his contract for the rest of the season. 

RELATED: Report: Bears trade Robert Quinn to the Eagles

Moreover, Quinn just came off breaking Richard Dent's franchise record for single sacks in a season. He posted 18.5 last season. Quinn was also a notorious leader, sharing the friendship of many in the locker room. 

Roquan Smith was emotional when he found out about the trade. When he found out while speaking to the media, he broke into tears and excused himself from the podium to be in private. 

As the Bears send Quinn off to Philadelphia, here are some interesting Tweets reacting to the news:

